Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.82 ($13.74).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.81 ($9.08) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

