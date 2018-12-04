Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Commscope (COMM) to “Buy”

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday. The firm currently has a $18.20 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commscope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Commscope stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Commscope has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Granow bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,500 shares of company stock worth $1,442,400. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

