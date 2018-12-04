John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

HPF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 147,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,767. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

