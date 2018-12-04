Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,664 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,289,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,748 shares of company stock valued at $51,092,647. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/johnson-johnson-jnj-stake-lessened-by-bowling-portfolio-management-llc.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.