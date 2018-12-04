JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €222.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €213.61 ($248.38).

ALV stock opened at €189.62 ($220.49) on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

