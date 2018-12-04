JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (AAPL) a $266.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.67.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $877.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after acquiring an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.