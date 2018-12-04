JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cree (CREE) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.20 and a beta of 0.50. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.32 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cree will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Cree by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 37,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cree by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,250 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cree by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cree by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,546 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

