JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $26.00 Price Target for HP (HPQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

HPQ opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. HP has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 188.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in HP by 6,530.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

