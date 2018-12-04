JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 256,685 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $175.64 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

