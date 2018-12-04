Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,253.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,726. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 35.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 539,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.