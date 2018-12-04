Karmacoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

Karmacoin (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Karmacoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Karmacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karmacoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Karmacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00784781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Karmacoin Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. Karmacoin’s total supply is 80,949,769,065 coins. Karmacoin’s official Twitter account is @Karmacoingood. Karmacoin’s official website is www.givekarma.net. The Reddit community for Karmacoin is /r/KarmaTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Karmacoin

Karmacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karmacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

