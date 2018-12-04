Karp Capital Management Corp Has $311,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

