Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Decreases Stake in American Express (AXP)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,585,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $939,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689,714 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,567,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $228,251,000 after buying an additional 1,065,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,810,897,000 after buying an additional 1,045,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,359.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/kemper-corp-master-retirement-trust-decreases-stake-in-american-express-axp.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.