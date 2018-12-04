Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $3.81 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.4% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 324,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 123,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 753,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

In other news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

