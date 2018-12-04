Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 18,484 Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,002,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,975,000 after buying an additional 881,990 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Comerica by 160.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,701,000 after buying an additional 1,418,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Comerica by 936.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,591,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,519,000 after buying an additional 1,437,542 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 20.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,556,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,370,000 after buying an additional 264,433 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Macquarie cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

NYSE:CMA opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

