Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 25,242 Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,438,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,838 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,411,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,449,000 after purchasing an additional 898,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,730,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,928,000 after purchasing an additional 96,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

