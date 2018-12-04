Kepos Capital LP Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,927 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 213.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

OXY stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

