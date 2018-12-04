Keywords Studios (KWS) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target (up previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.29)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 1,336 ($17.46) on Friday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,848 ($24.15).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

