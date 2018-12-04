Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Insider Jeff Mcinnis Purchases 700 Shares

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) insider Jeff Mcinnis bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $11,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,210 shares in the company, valued at $267,789.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:KRP opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.29 million, a P/E ratio of 166.36 and a beta of 1.06. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 63,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

