Kin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263,410.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. Kin has a market cap of $22.98 million and $263,410.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Stellarport, OTCBTC and HitBTC. During the last week, Kin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.02302675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00150052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00192552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.69 or 0.10693157 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Allbit, OTCBTC, Stellarport, Fatbtc, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, IDEX, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

