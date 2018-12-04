Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is Cortland Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cortland Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,110,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 555,013 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 6.4% of Cortland Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cortland Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $126,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

