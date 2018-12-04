Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

