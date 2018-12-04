Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $79.88 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00018167 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Crex24 and BarterDEX. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $79.88 million and approximately $552,377.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.01867387 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00413459 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00050798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00156078 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010247 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00034508 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 110,880,990 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, BarterDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

