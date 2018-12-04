Korea Electric Power (KEP) & Enel Chile (ENIC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Enel Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $55.59 billion 0.31 $1.17 billion $0.95 13.97 Enel Chile $3.79 billion 1.25 $524.07 million N/A N/A

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Korea Electric Power pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Korea Electric Power and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 3 1 0 2.25 Enel Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 0.67% 0.43% 0.17% Enel Chile 12.03% 7.65% 4.99%

Volatility and Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel Chile beats Korea Electric Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

