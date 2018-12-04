Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,597 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 53,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,512 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

