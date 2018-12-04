Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 289.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $10,471,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,653,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,431,718.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $350,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,997. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

