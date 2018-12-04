Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in SendGrid Inc (SEND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,680 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in SendGrid were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,122,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Yanagawa Leandra Fishman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $355,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yancey L. Spruill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $2,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,780 shares of company stock worth $6,821,669. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of SEND opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. SendGrid Inc has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. SendGrid had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

