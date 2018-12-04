Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529,235 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,198 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,036,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,959,000 after purchasing an additional 997,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

