Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $7.27 Million Position in Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.46% of Forescout Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,601 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 3,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $23,414,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 896,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,766 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSCT opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.15. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.08 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.81% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $40,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,152.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,110,140 shares of company stock worth $40,227,486 over the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

