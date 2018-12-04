Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Position Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,723,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,923 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 98.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,001,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 165,488 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 91,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 49,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on KOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

In other news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 52,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $282,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $29,462,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,230,000 shares of company stock worth $362,431,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 51.49%. Kosmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/kosmos-energy-ltd-kos-position-raised-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.