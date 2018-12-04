Kraton Corp (KRA) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kraton by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 377,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,553,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,090 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Kraton by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kraton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,387,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen E. Tremblay sold 13,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $647,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $837.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $523.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on Kraton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/kraton-corp-kra-shares-sold-by-uniplan-investment-counsel-inc.html.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.