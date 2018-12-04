Kroger (KR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY19 guidance at $2.00-2.15 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.84.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $57,738.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,083.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kroger (KR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/kroger-kr-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.