Kubera Coin (KBR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00

Kubera Coin (CURRENCY:KBR) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Kubera Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Kubera Coin has a total market cap of $13,560.00 and $16.00 worth of Kubera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kubera Coin has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.02279884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00152884 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00192024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.85 or 0.10683720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Kubera Coin Token Profile

Kubera Coin’s total supply is 1,162,102,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,423,294 tokens. The official website for Kubera Coin is kuberacoin.com. Kubera Coin’s official Twitter account is @teamkubera.

Buying and Selling Kubera Coin

Kubera Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kubera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kubera Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kubera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

