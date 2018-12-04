KuCoin Shares 1-Day Volume Reaches $107,451.00 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00014885 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $53.42 million and approximately $107,451.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 180,138,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,138,154 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

