Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will report $155.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported sales of $213.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full year sales of $768.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $810.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $922.90 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $945.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,972.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,627,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,536.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 891,074 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 73.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,423. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

