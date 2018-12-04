L3 Technologies (LLL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $274.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

NYSE LLL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3 Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 2,067.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

