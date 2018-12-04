Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) PT Lowered to $190.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target dropped by Goldman Sachs Group to $190.00 in a research note issued on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.