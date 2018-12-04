Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $325.15 Million Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,959 shares during the quarter. GrubHub accounts for 3.4% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned approximately 2.59% of GrubHub worth $325,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,934,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in GrubHub by 84.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 522,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,438,000 after purchasing an additional 239,065 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $227,942.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at $241,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $507,255.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,453.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRUB. Roth Capital reduced their target price on GrubHub from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut GrubHub from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

GrubHub stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

