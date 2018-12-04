LCI Industries (LCII) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Sidoti

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price objective cut by Sidoti from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $604.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.93 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.