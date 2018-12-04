Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Receives $45.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,197. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,540,000 after purchasing an additional 158,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 213,589 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,597,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,610,000 after purchasing an additional 614,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $120,882,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,583,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

