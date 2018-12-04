Lennox International Inc. (LII) EVP Sells $114,540.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $114,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $10.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.37. 234,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,033. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $230.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 354.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $183.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.67.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

