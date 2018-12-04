Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $66,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth $8,526,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth $622,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter worth $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 341,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 105.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $48.56.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

