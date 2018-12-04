Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE LGF.B opened at $17.12 on Monday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Raymond Burns purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

