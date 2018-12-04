Loews Co. (L) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $155,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 71.1% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,065,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,192,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,048,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 241,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 38.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 224,244 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 1,855.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 207,437 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

