Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $37.81 Million Stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,848 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $37,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRLB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,363.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $1,272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

