Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $58.37 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 317,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,367,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.24% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised Parker-Hannifin from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.72.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

