Los Andes Copper (LA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 120300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

About Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

