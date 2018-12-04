LTC Properties (LTC) Receives Media Impact Score of 1.00

News stories about LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LTC Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected LTC Properties’ ranking:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of LTC opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 86.31%. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

