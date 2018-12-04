Lydall (LDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.67

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Lydall from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Get Lydall alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $385.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Lydall had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Lydall’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lydall, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lydall (LDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.67” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/lydall-ldl-hits-new-12-month-low-at-21-67.html.

About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.