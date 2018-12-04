Lympo (LYM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $652,110.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, HADAX, Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $652,110.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.02325633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00137077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00189158 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.10085068 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,347,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HADAX, Kucoin, Allbit, IDEX, Fatbtc, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

